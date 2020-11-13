SATURDAY
Chariho High
Field hockey: Rocky Hill, home, noon
Boys cross country: state meet, at Ponaganset, 9:30
Girls cross country: state meet, at Ponaganset, 1:30
Westerly High
Boys soccer: vs. East Greenwich, away, 1:00
Boys cross country: state meet, at Ponaganset, 9:30
Girls cross country: state meet, at Ponaganset, 1:30
Stonington High
Boys soccer: vs. Ledyard, Region I tournament, finals, 5:00 (canceled due to coronavirus pandemic)
SUNDAY
Westerly High
Girls soccer: vs. Middletown, home, 5:00
