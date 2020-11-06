SATURDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. East Greenwich, away, 5:00
Field hockey: vs. Rocky Hill, away, noon
Boys cross country: Class meet, at Ponaganset, 10:00
Girls cross country: Class meet, at Deerfield Park, Smithfield, 3:45
Girls tennis: vs. South Kingstown, away, 10:00
Westerly High
Boys cross country: Class meet, at Ponaganset, 10:00
Girls cross country: Class meet, at Ponaganset, 10:30
Girls tennis: vs. Narragansett, home, 11:00
Stonington High
Girls soccer: vs. Norwich Free Academy, home, 3:00
Field hockey: Woodstock Academy, away, 11:00
SUNDAY
No events scheduled.
