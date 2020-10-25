Pawcatuck, CT (06379)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.