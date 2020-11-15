Pawcatuck, CT (06379)

Today

Windy with rain and a few thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain and a few thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.