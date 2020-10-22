FRIDAY
Chariho High
Boys soccer: vs. Coventry, home, 7:30
Wheeler High
Girls volleyball: vs. Fitch, away, 5:30
SATURDAY
Chariho High
Girls soccer: vs. Prout, home, 6:00
Field hockey: vs. Toll Gate, away, 10:45
Boys cross country: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, Rogers, West Warwick, home, 10:00
Girls cross country: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, Rogers, West Warwick, home, 10:00
Girls tennis: vs. Toll Gate, away, 10:00
Westerly High
Boys soccer: East Greenwich, home, 7:00
Girls soccer: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, away, 1:30
Boys cross country: vs. Narragansett, Prout, home, 10:45
Girls cross country: vs. Narragansett, Prout, home, 10:00
Girls tennis: vs. Prout, away, 10:00
Stonington High
Boys soccer: Waterford, home, 6:00
Girls soccer: vs. Waterford, away, 11:00
Boys cross country: vs. East Lyme, away, 10:00
Girls cross country: vs. East Lyme, away, 10:00
Wheeler High
Boys soccer: vs. Plainfield, away, 11:00
