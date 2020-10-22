FRIDAY

Chariho High

Boys soccer: vs. Coventry, home, 7:30

Wheeler High

Girls volleyball: vs. Fitch, away, 5:30

SATURDAY

Chariho High

Girls soccer: vs. Prout, home, 6:00

Field hockey: vs. Toll Gate, away, 10:45

Boys cross country: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, Rogers, West Warwick, home, 10:00

Girls cross country: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, Rogers, West Warwick, home, 10:00

Girls tennis: vs. Toll Gate, away, 10:00

Westerly High

Boys soccer: East Greenwich, home, 7:00

Girls soccer: vs. Exeter-West Greenwich, away, 1:30

Boys cross country: vs. Narragansett, Prout, home, 10:45

Girls cross country: vs. Narragansett, Prout, home, 10:00

Girls tennis: vs. Prout, away, 10:00

Stonington High

Boys soccer: Waterford, home, 6:00

Girls soccer: vs. Waterford, away, 11:00

Boys cross country: vs. East Lyme, away, 10:00

Girls cross country: vs. East Lyme, away, 10:00

Wheeler High

Boys soccer: vs. Plainfield, away, 11:00

