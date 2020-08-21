CHESHIRE, Conn. — The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference has asked the Department of Public Health to consider allowing high school sports teams to resume non-contact conditioning on Monday as it develops a new plan for fall sports.
The CIAC's Board of Control met with DPH officials for two hours on Thursday to discuss guidelines for fall sports. Last week, the CIAC announced a plan for fall sports that called for a condensed season with regional play. The last date for fall sports would have been Nov. 15.
But a day later, the DPH said football and girls volleyball should not be played in the fall and moved to the spring.
The two groups met Thursday to discuss those differences, among other topics.
The Board of Control will submit a modified fall sports plan to the DPH for its review early next week. The next meeting of the board will be Sunday at 7 p.m.
On Friday, the CIAC also announced it would delay the start of fall sports until Aug. 29. The start was originally scheduled for Aug. 27. Practices would have been in cohorts of 15 for football, field hockey, soccer and volleyball. Full practices for fall teams were originally scheduled for Sept. 11 with first games set for Sept. 24.
— Keith Kimberlin
