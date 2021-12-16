GIRLS
(Thursday night)
EAST PROVIDENCE 63, WESTERLY 36
Westerly (36)
Kate Rafferty 1 0-0 3, Hannah Seltzer 1 0-0 2, Gia Keegan 0 0-0 0, Alex Stoehr 1 1-2 3, Julianna Voisinet 0 0-4 0, Lilly Gorman 2 0-0 4, Riley Peloquin 3 1-2 8, Rachel Federico 3 1-5 8, Sydney Haik 2 0-0 6, Arianna Arruda 0 0-0 0, Ellie Dodge 1 0-0 2.
Totals: 14 3-15 36.
Westerly 8 6 5 17 — 36
E. Prov. 15 19 16 13 — 63
3-point field goals: Westerly (5) — Haik 2, Rafferty, Peloquin, Federico.
Rebounds: Westerly (32) — Peloquin 10, Stoehr 5, Federico 4, Dodge 3, Seltzer 3, Keegan 2, Haik 2, Voisinet 2, Gorman.
———
STONINGTON 35, PLAINFIELD 30
Stonington (35)
Anne Drago 4 4-4 12, Emily Obrey 0 0-0 0, Gabby Dimock 3 0-2 7, MacKenzie Pettegrow 1 2-2 4, Rory Risley 3 0-0 6, Sophia Fernholz 2 2-4 6, Sierra Lund 0 0-0 0.
Totals: 13 8-12 35
3-point field goals: Stonington (1) — Dimock.
Rebounds: Stonington (29) — Risley 9, Fernholz 6, Pettegrow 5, Dimock 4, Drago 4, Obrey.
——–
ST. BERNARD 34, WHEELER 29
Wheeler (29)
Addie Hauptmann 3 3-7 9, Sklyar Morgan 1 0-0 3, Marissa Perkins 4 2-2 13, Maddie Perkins 0 0-0 0, Hayden Bresnan 1 0-0 3, Michelle Macina 0 0-0 0, Katie Pierce 0 1-2 1, Mykenzie Forbes 0 0-0 0.
Totals: 9 6-15 29.
St. Bernard 3 7 12 12 — 34
Wheeler 4 11 12 2 — 29
3-point field goals: Wheeler (5) — Mad. Perkins 3, Morgan, Bresnan.
Rebounds: Wheeler (33) — Hauptmann 12, Mar. Perkins 6, Morgan 5, Macina 4, Mad. Perkins 3, Bresnan 2, Pierce.
