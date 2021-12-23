BOYS
(Thursday’s Games)
WESTERLY 62, CUMBERLAND 52
Westerly (62)
Jesse Samo 2 0-0 5, Dante Wilk 6 2-5 16, Romello Hamelin 2 0-0 4, Marcus Haik 3 1-2 8, Lance Williams 0 0-0 0, Andrew Plumpton 0 0-0 0, Jackson Ogle 4 1-4 11, Nico Hence 1 0-0 2, Ben Gorman 6 0-3 12, Griffin Aldrich
Brayden Chiaradio 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 4-14 62.
Westerly 14 10 15 23 — 62
Cumberland 5 13 19 15 — 52
3-point field goals: Westerly (6) — Ogle 2, Wilk 2, Haik, Samo.
Rebounds: Westerly (24) — Haik 7, Ogle 5, Hamelin 4, Gorman 3, Samo 2, Wilk 2, Hence.
WINDHAM 76, WHEELER 45
Wheeler (45)
Kyle Kessler 0 0-0 0, Keith Zardies 5 0-3 14, Tyler Burdick 0 0-0 0, Deondre Bransford 3 1-4 7, John Anderson 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Elliott 2 1-2 5, Jason Krysiewicz 0 1-3 1, Zane Brewer 6 1-1 16, Kyle Montigny 0 0-0 0, Nate Mayne 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 4-15 45.
Wheeler 14 7 12 12 — 45
Windham 19 21 21 15 — 76
3-point field goals: Wheeler (7) — Zardies 4, Brewer 3.
Rebounds: Wheeler (34) — Bransford 13, Zardies 6, Elliott 5, Brewer 3, Kessler 3, Anderson 2, Krysiewicz, Montigny.
GIRLS
(Thursday’s Games)
WHEELER 38, GRISWOLD 37, OT
Wheeler (38)
Addie Hauptmann 5 3-6 14, Sklyar Morgan 2 0-0 4, Marissa Perkins 3 5-5 11, Maddie Perkins 2 0-0 5, Hayden Bresnan 0 0-0 0, Michelle Macina 0 0-0 0, Katie Pierce 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 8-11 38.
Griswold 7 3 14 8 5— 37
Wheeler 10 7 9 6 6— 38
3-point field goals: Wheeler (2) — Hauptmann, Mad. Perkins.
Rebounds: Wheeler (38) — Hauptmann 13, Morgan 7, Mad. Perkins 5, Mar. Perkins 5, Pierce 5, Bresnan 2, Macina.
STONINGTON 48, ST. BERNARD 31
Stonington (48)
Anne Drago 6 5-6 17, Emily Obrey 0 0-0 0, Gabby Dimock 5 2-3 13, MacKenzie Pettegrow 1 0-0 2, Rory Risley 3 0-0 6, Sophia Fernholz 4 0-0 10. Totals: 19 7-9 48.
Score by quarters unavailable.
3-point field goals: Stonington (3) — Fernholz 2, Dimock.
Rebounds: Stonington (34) — Fernholz 15, Risley 8, Drago 4, Dimock 3, Pettegrow 3, Obrey.
