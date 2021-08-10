STONINGTON — During a career that saw him score over 2,300 points as the Stonington High boys basketball program's all-time leading scorer, Alex Jensen received a lot of promises to seek greener pastures.
"When I went to summer camps, I would hear pitches about going to prep school, offers to transfer to this Catholic school or that bigger school," said Jensen, who graduated Stonington in 1999 before playing Division I college ball at Lehigh and Vermont. "I heard all the stories about how it would benefit me to leave small-school Stonington behind. But I couldn't leave Coach C."
Joe Ciriello was "Coach C." After leaving his native Waterbury to become boys basketball coach and a physical education teacher at Stonington in 1975, Ciriello became a fixture at the high school and Stonington community for nearly half a century.
Ciriello passed away last weekend after a bout with cancer. He was 78.
Jensen said it was a privilege to have played for "Coach C." Ciriello coached the Bears for 28 years (1976-2001 and 2002-04), taught physical education for 30 years and was a longtime program leader either as a head man, associate coach or assistant for Stonington's championship-level tennis teams.
"Coach was always there for you," Jensen said. "If you called him and needed to get into the gym and shoot, he'd be there, not only to open the gym but to work out with you. I credit him for making me the player I became. He stressed fitness, living life to the fullest each day and was the type of man who I never thought would die. I'm devastated he's not here anymore because he impacted my life and countless numbers of lives."
Ciriello was born and raised in Waterbury, where he was a standout scholastic basketball player before playing for the legendary Bill Detrick at Central Connecticut State. Ciriello once scored 51 points in a college game before graduating to become a business executive at American Machine and Foundry, a sports leisure company.
Basketball was always a part of his life. He coached Post University in Waterbury while embarking on a pro career that included a stint in the Eastern League, the NBA's 1960s minor league equivalent to today's G League.
Stonington hired Ciriello in 1974 after Nels Nelson, a former UConn player who turned the Bears from a winless team in his first season into winning teams the next two seasons, left to become one of Jim Calhoun's assistants at Northeastern.
Ciriello tabbed George Crouse as an assistant basketball coach. Crouse, in turn, turned to Ciriello to help him coach Stonington tennis. The two met at Central.
"We were part of rival fraternities but I liked him and his motivational abilities," said Crouse, who has won more than 800 tennis matches in his coaching career. "He was the best teacher of fundamentals I've seen in basketball and gave inspiring pep talks. I don't know if all the kids were ready to run through walls after some of his speeches, but I was."
Ciriello and Crouse became lifelong associates and friends. Crouse called Ciriello a true sportsman who had a zest for life.
"He was an avid hiker and freshwater fisherman," Crouse said. "He scored 50 in a college game, played against Tiny Archibald in the Eastern League and would score 40 after turning 40 in the YMCA league.
"As a tennis coach, I trusted him to mentor my son, George Jr.," Crouse said. "Sometimes kids don't want their father coaching them. Joe worked with George and helped him become a state singles champ."
Ciriello, a 2017 inductee to Stonington's Athletic Hall of Fame, was on Stonington coaching staffs that helped win 27 ECC titles, He was also recognized by the state for his physical education and health teaching. After retirement, he remained active with the Stonington Recreation Commission and, lately, on the Stonington Land Trust.
Stonington became Ciriello's second home. And his players appreciated his choice to make coaching and educating his life's work.
Andy Dreher (Class of '79) played baseball and soccer in college, but he credits Ciriello for instilling in him a hard-work ethic and commitment.
"Truthfully, the lessons I learned from Joe C. transcended into life lessons that I carried with me," Dreher said. "I distinctly remember hearing his voice in my head as we were training in college, or in tough situations, and it helped push me through.
"I am indebted to Joe for instilling in me the passion and determination to be as tough mentally as physically, and his advice stuck with me to this day."
Matt Latham (Class of '81), a three-year varsity player in basketball and football at Stonington who went on to become UConn football's all-time interception leader, called Cirello "a great mentor and friend."
"We had the late practice at 7 and sometimes he'd keep you there until 10. He'd expect more from his best players," Latham said. "Sometimes we would play 1 on 1. Good luck beating him. He was a great shooter and very tough into his late 30s."
Latham, Dreher and Jensen are just a few of Ciriello's former players and students who appreciated the lessons they learned from him that went beyond basketball or tennis.
Linda Pancrazio (Class of '84), one of Ciriello's two daughters he has with his wife Sandra (Andrea Balodis, who graduated from SHS in 1986, is the other), said in an email that while her father loved basketball and the athleticism, competition and strategy that go with it, "what he loved most is how the game of basketball itself is a metaphor for life."
"I know he coached with this in mind — using the game as a catalyst to instill life lessons in his players that they could use well into their futures," Pancrazio said. "Over the last several days my sister Andrea and I have had the opportunity to speak and correspond with many of his former students and players. They all have their own stories of how he made a significant impact in their lives and how their lives turned out."
Crouse said Ciriello never stopped educating.
"Students would turn to Joe for advice, even after graduation," he said. "When they had a problem, often they would turn to Joe, who would listen to them and advise them. He was there for them."
Pancrazio added, "He cared so dearly for his players that he always wanted to know how they were doing after their high school years were over. He kept in touch with many of them and continued to offer wisdom and support."
Calling hours for Ciriello will be held on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home in Westerly and a funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Pius Church in Westerly.
Staff writer Ken Sorensen contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.