WESTERLY — The Westerly High Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Haversham scheduled for Saturday, March 28 has been canceled.
Organizers hope to reschedule it for a later date. Those who have purchased tickets but need a refund may contact Deanna Fallon at the school at 401-596-2109.
