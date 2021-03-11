Spring sports in Connecticut will start playing games on April 10, according to a plan approved by the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference's Board of Control on Wednesday.
Baseball pitchers and catchers can start practicing on March 20, with all others sports and the remainder of baseball players starting workouts on March 27.
Teams will play a full regular-season schedule and will also have state tournaments, according to the document.
Fans may be allowed to attend some games within the ECC, according to Stonington athletic director Bryan Morrone.
"The league is going to put something together on Friday," Morrone said. "At this point, I think some fans may be allowed with masks and social distancing."
Morrone said sports within the league will, for the most part, still be organized based on geography. Tennis, lacrosse, baseball and softball will have two divisions, while track will have three.
"It's regional with some competitive balance, a mix, more so than the fall," Morrone said.
Spring league schedules are complete, but have not yet been entered into the ArbiterSports system the CIAC uses.
Last year, all spring sports were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The CIAC will be using the same mask protocol that it used during the fall. Athletes will not be required to wear masks during competition, except for in boys volleyball. Everyone else will be required to wear a face covering, even those who are not playing.
Teams are encouraged to schedule all games within the state of Connecticut, but out-of-state games "may be considered to the extent that they are scheduled for the purpose of reducing travel based on geographic location," according to the document.
In the past, Stonington has played both Westerly and Chariho in softball and baseball. Westerly and Stonington have also played lacrosse matches and competed in track.
But Morrone said that will not be the case this season.
"Our league is staying in-house," he said.
An extensive list of guidelines for players, coaches and officials for each sport is also part of the document.
For example, in boys lacrosse, players taking faceoffs will not be allowed to have a knee on the ground. Instead, they will be required to have both feet on the ground.
During practice, athletes should be in small groups to limit the spread of the virus and help with contact tracing.
