KILLINGLY — Lydia Laskey finished second in two events, but Stonington High lost to Woodstock Academy and Killingly in an ECC gymnastics meet Monday at Deary's Gymnastics.
Laskey was second on beam (8.7) and floor (8.75), both with 8.7 scores. She also posted a fourth on vault (8.1) and fifth on bars for an all-around score of 33.65, good for third.
Woodstock Academy finished with a score of 134.75, followed by Killingly (126.05) and Stonington (124.35).
Mary Lord was sixth in all-around with a 31.6 after posting scores on vault (sixth, 7.9), bars (sixth, 7.8), beam (fourth, 8.3) and floor (seventh, 7.6).
Shay Burnside finished ninth on vault (7.8), sixth on beam (8.2) and ninth on floor (7.2). She was eighth in all-around (30.15).
Kaelyn Bevinginton was 13th on bars (7.0) and floor (6.9). She had an all-around score of 28.75, good for 11th.
Others who contributed to the Stonington team score were Kyleigh Hubbard with a 13th on bars (7.0) and 12th on beam (7.6), and Melina Torruella on vault (12th, 7.4).
Stonington (4-8, 1-4 ECC) next travels to Norwich Free Academy on Wednesday for a 3:30 p.m. meet.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.