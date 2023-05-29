STONINGTON — Stonington senior gymnast Lydia Laskey has been the picture of consistency in her scholastic career.
Laskey came onto the scene as a freshman to make All-ECC and Class S All-State in 2020. After the 2021 season was canceled by the pandemic, Laskey repeated her All-ECC and Class S All-State status as a junior and in 2023 as a senior.
Laskey stopped focusing on gymnastics year-round after the pandemic, but her performance has not suffered. She registered a 35.15 in the Class S all-around to finish third overall and make All-State for the third time, leading the Bears to a team third-place finish.
As a freshman, Laskey and her older sister, Hannah, led the Bears to a team third-place finish in Class S as well.
"In the last two years, Lydia has rounded into shape very quickly without a full off season of gymnastics," Stonington coach Leslie Gomes said. "She's overcome some injuries the past two years to be very consistent and a good leader and captain of a young team."
Laskey scored a 9.25 in her specialty event of the balance beam for the second best score in Class S. She notched a 9.0 in the floor exercise (third in Class S) and an 8.55 in the uneven bars (fourth).
At the ECC meet, where Stonington was fourth against a strong top-heavy field including powerhouse Woodstock and Norwich Free Academy, Laskey was fourth in the all-around in 35.2, She was third on the vault (8.85), fourth on the uneven bars (8.5) and fourth in the floor exercise (9.2).
"Lydia always came through in big meets," Gomes said. "We expected her to be All-ECC and All-State and she produced a great career."
Stonington sophomore Mary Lord also earned individual honors with an ECC Honorable Mention selection and Class S second team pick. At the ECC meet, she placed fifth on the vault (8.55) and posted a 32.10 in the all-around. In the state meet, Lord scored a 32.55 in the all-around, an 8.625 in vaulting and 8.05 in the floor exercise. Lord was also picked as Stonington's ECC scholar athlete.
"Mary did very well, overcoming some early-season injuries," Gomes said. "We didn't have a deep team but pieced together enough good performances to have a strong winning record (11-6) and postseason finish and average over 130 points."
Freshman Maizy Alu rounded out Stonington's individual awards with an ECC sportsmanship selection.
