MIDDLETOWN — Kailyn Winn posted an all-around score of 30.95 for the Westerly High gymnastics team during a Division II meet at Newport County YMCA on Sunday.
Westerly finished with a team score of 119.5. Results from the other teams were not available.
Winn had an 8.2 on vault, 7.35 on bars, 8.0 on beam and 7.4 on floor.
Lorelai Sacco had an all-around score of 30.9 with an 8.2 on vault, 7.1 on bars, 7.6 on beam and 8.0 on floor.
Ava Ullrich finished with a total score of 29.25. She an 8.2 on vault, 6.7 on bars, 6.6 on beam and 7.7 on floor.
Others who contributed to the Westerly team score were Des Benware on floor (8.1) and beam (7.0) and Katie Luzzi on bars (6.1) and floor (7.25).
Westerly also competed in a meet at Strive Gymnastics in Somerset, Massachusetts, on Saturday.
Westerly posted a score of 118.35. Portsmouth had 130.5, Middletown, 128.85 and Mt. Hope, 114.85.
Sacco had an all-around score of 30.75 with an 8.0 on vault, 7.2 on bars, 7.2 on beam and 8.35 on floor.
Ullrich finished with a 30.20 after posting an 8.25 on vault, 6.45 on bars, 7.4 on beam and 8.1 on floor.
Winn had an all-around score of 28.0 with an 8.2 on vault, 6.2 on bars, 6.3 on beam and 7.3 on floor.
Katie Luzzi contributed to the team score with an 8.1 on vault, 6.25 on bars and 8.05 on floor. Audrey Walker also contributed a 7.0 on beam.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.