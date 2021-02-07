SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly High's Kailyn Winn posted an 8.3 on vault as Westerly High lost to South Kingstown, 132.05-105.9, during a gymnastics meet at New Generations Gymnastics Academy on Saturday.
Winn also had Westerly's top score in beam (7.45) and bars (6.3).
Winn, Audrey Walker, Katie Luzzi and Reagan Holdredge all scored in vault. Winn, Luzzi, Walker and Jaidan Chiaradio scored on bars.
Winn, Chiaradio, Luzzi and Kim Johns scored on beam. Luzzi, Holdredge, Chiaradio and Winn posted the top floor scores for Westerly.
— Keith Kimberlin
