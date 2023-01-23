MIDDLETOWN — Lorelai Sacco has qualified for the state meet on floor and Westerly High's gymnastics team picked up three wins in Division II meets over the weekend.
Westerly posted a score of 119.45 on Sunday at the Newport County YMCA. Mt. Hope had 118.575 and Rogers/East Providence finished with 109.05.
Sacco posted an 8.5 on vault, 7.65 on bars, 7.0 on beam and 8.3 on floor for an all-around score of 31.45 during Sunday's meet.
Kailyn Winn finished with an 8.25 on vault, 6.9 on bars, 7.55 on beam and 7.7 on floor for an all-around score of 30.4.
Katie Luzzi posted an 8.1 on vault, 5.85 on bars, 7.3 on beam and 7.75 on floor for an all-around score of 29.0.
Des Benware also scored on vault (8.05) and floor (7.15). Audrey Walker scored on bars (5.6) and beam (7.7) and Jaidan Chiaradio scored on floor (7.25).
In Saturday's meet against Strive Gymnastics in Somerset, Massachusetts, Westerly finished with a team score of 120.05. Prout-EWG had 130.45 and Mt. Hope had 119.50.
Sacco had the top all-around score for Westerly with a 31.65 after an 8.15 on vault, 7.9 on bars, 7.55 on beam and 8.05 on floor.
Winn had an all-around of 30.1 with an 8.25 on vault, 7.05 on bars, 7.0 on beam and 7.8 on floor.
Walker scored on bars (6-0) and beam (7.4).
Others who contributed to the team score were Katie Luzzi bars (6.5), Chiaradio, beam (6.7), Benware, vault (8.3) and Ava Ullrich vault (8.2).
— Keith Kimberlin
