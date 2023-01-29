MIDDLETOWN — Lorelai Sacco qualified for the state meet on bars and also turned in Westerly High's top all-around score in a Division II meet with Middletown and Prout-Exeter West Greenwich on Sunday at the Newport County YMCA.
Sacco finished with an 8.1 on vault, 7.95 on bars, 7.25 on beam and 8.25 on floor for an all-around score of 31.55.
Westerly finished with a team score of 121.1. Middletown had 132.55 and Prout-EWG 130.0.
Katie Luzzi scored on vault (8.1), bars (6.3), beam (7.55) and floor (8.05). She had an all-around score of 30.0.
Kailyn Winn scored on vault (8.45), bars (7.35) and floor (7.6). She also had a 6.6 on beam and finished with an all-around score of 30.0.
Des Benware scored on vault (8.2) and beam (7.3). Audrey Walker scored on bars (5.65) and beam (7.6). Jaidan Charadio scored on floor (7.4).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.