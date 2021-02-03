SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly High's Audrey Walker posted a score of 8.1 on vault during a gymnastics meet with North Kingstown on Jan. 27.
Kailyn Winn had a 7.35 on beam and a 6.8 on bars. Katie Luzzi had a 7.35 on floor.
North Kingstown finished with a score of 125.15, while the Bulldogs had 107.3
Top scorers on the vault were Walker, Winn, Luzzi and Reagan Holdredge. Those scoring on bars were Winn, Luzzi, Walker and Holdredge. Winn, Walker, Kim Johns and Jaidan Chiaradio scored on beam. The top four floor scores were posted by Luzzi, Winn, Holdredge and Johns.
Westerly next competes on Saturday at New Generation against South Kingstown.
— Keith Kimberlin
