MIDDLETOWN — Brooklyn Vacca posted a state-qualifying all-around score of 34.3 and the Chariho gymnastics team earned a pair of Division II wins at the Newport Country YMCA on Sunday.
Chariho finished with a team score of 132.0. Portsmouth totaled 128.95, West Warwick had 102.5 and Middletown edged Chariho by a half-point, scoring a 132.5.
Vacca finished with an 8.65 on vault, 8.4 on bars, 8.4 on beam and 8.85 on floor. All four scores were state-qualifying performances.
Randi Swenson scored on bars (9.1), beam (9.1) and floor (9.0). All three performances met state-qualifying standards.
Lilah Jennings scored on vault (8.25), bars (7.4) and beam (7.9) and had a 7.4 on floor for an all-around score of 30.95.
Lillian Grandolfi scored on vault (8.2), beam (8.3) and floor (8.0).
Others who scored for the Chargers were Taylor Browning, vault (8.3), Angelina Gendreau, bars (6.7), and Lillian Baxter, floor (7.45).
— Keith Kimberlin
