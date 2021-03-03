STONINGTON — Katya Torruella finished second in all-around and won the beam as the Stonington High gymnastics team defeated East Lyme, 129.35-106.7, Wednesday night.
Torruella posted an all-around score of 32.9. She was first on beam with an 8.8 and finished second on floor (8.15).
Hanna Laskey was third in all-around (31.15). She was second on bars (8.35), fourth on vault (8.15), sixth on beam (7.65) and seventh on floor (7.0).
Ruth Greene was fourth in all-around (30.8). She was fourth on vault (8.15), fifth on bars (7.6), fifth on beam (7.8) and sixth on floor (7.25).
Lila Rich was fifth in all-around (30.45). She won the vault (8.35), was eighth on bars (5.6), second on beam (8.5) and third on floor (8.0).
Desiree Zaharie finished second on vault with an 8.3, was sixth on bars (7.5), eighth on beam (7.0) and fifth on floor (7.55). She finished sixth in all-around at 30.35.
Lydia Laskey finished third on bars (8.2) and third in floor (8.0).
Stonington next competes in a solo meet on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
