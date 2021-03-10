STONINGTON — Katya Torruella finished first in all-around and Stonington High posted its top score of the season in a solo gymnastics meet Wednesday night.
Torruella had an all-around score of 34.5 and the Bears finished with 135.5 as a team.
Torruella was first in floor with a 9.0. She placed second in vault (8.35), bars (8.25) and beam (8.9).
Hanna Laskey was second in all-around with a 33.6. She was first in bars (8.8), fourth in vault (8.25), fifth in beam (7.85) and second in floor (8.7).
Lila Rich posted an all-around score of 33.25 taking first in vault (8.65). Rich placed fourth in bars (7.55), third in beam (8.55) and third in floor (8.5).
Lydia Laskey had an all-around at 33.05. she was first on beam (9.0), fifth on vault (8.1), third on bars (7.65) and fifth on floor (8.3).
Desiree Zaharie finished with an all-around score of 32.4. She placed second in vault (8.4), fifth on bars (7.2), fourth on beam (8.35) and fourth floor (8.45).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.