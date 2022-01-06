CRANSTON — Chariho High's Randi Swenson posted state qualifying scores in three events in a gymnastics quad meet on Jan. 2 at Dream Big Gymnastics.
Swenson, a junior, posted an 8.05 in bars, 8.35 in beam and 8.4 on floor. Swenson also had an 8.25 on vault and finished with an all-around score of 33.05.
Bella Santos had state qualifying scores in the vault (8.45) and the floor (8.7). Santos also had a 5.3 on bars and an 8.0 on beam to finish with an all-around score of 30.45.
Brooklyn Vacca had a state qualifying score in the floor (8.3). Vacca also contributed to Chariho's team score of 125.625 with a 7.95 in vault and 7.2 on bars.
Lauren Hubertus scored in the vault (7.95), the bars (6.6) and the beam (7.625). Lilah Jennings had a 6.8 on bars and Caitlin Curran finished with a 7.65 on floor.
Chariho finished 1-2 in the meet that also included Coventry, West Warwick and Warwick co-op.
— Keith Kimberlin
