MIDDLETOWN — Chariho High's Randi Swenson posted an all-around score of 34.8 and the Chargers finished second in a Division II gymnastics meet at the Newport County YMCA on Sunday.
Chariho had a team score of 129.5, trailing only Portsmouth. Westerly and Rogers/East Providence. Westerly finished with 119.5. The Rogers/East Providence score was unavailable.
Swenson posted an 8.7 on vault, 8.45 in bars, 9.0 on beam and 8.65 on floor. The vault, bars and beam scores were state-qualifying performances.
Lillian Grandolfi finished with an all-around score of 31.0, with a 7.9 on vault, 7.0 on bars, 8.3 on beam and 7.8 on floor.
Lilah Jennings finished with an all-around score of 30.77, posting an 8.0 on vault, 6.85 bars, 8.4 beam and 7.45 floor.
Brooklyn Vacca contributed to the Chariho team score on vault (8.5), bars (8.2) and floor (8.6).
Taylor Browning scored on vault (8.4), and Lillian Baxter scored on beam (7.2). Emily DeRita has a 6.85 on bars.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.