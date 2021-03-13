EAST LYME — Katya Torruella won the beam and finished with an all-around score of 33.0 for the Stonington High gymnastics team in a meet with East Lyme on Saturday.
Torruella posted a 9.2 on beam and finished second in all-around. Stonington won the meet, 131.2-111.25.
Torruella finished seventh on vault (7.5), fourth on bars (7.7) and tied for third on floor (8.6).
Hanna Laskey finished second in bars (8.0) and floor (8.8). She was fourth in all-around with a 32.05. She placed fourth in vault (7.85) and sixth on beam (7.4).
Desiree Zaharie was second on vault (8.0) and placed fifth in all-around (31.6). She was sixth on bars (7.5), fifth on beam (7.5) and tied for third on floor (8.6).
Lydia Laskey placed third in all-around with a 32.15. She was fifth on vault (7.65), fifth on bars (7.6), third on beam (8.9) and sixth on floor (8.0).
Lila Rich was sixth in all-around (31.3). She finished third in vault (7.9), seventh on bars (6.0), second on beam (9.1) and fifth on floor (8.3).
— Keith Kimberlin
