STONINGTON — Lydia Laskey won two events and finished third in all-around during an ECC gymnastics meet with Woodstock Academy and Killingly on Thursday night.
Laskey was first on beam (9.3) and floor (9.55). She also tied for fourth on vault (8.5) and was third on bars (9.0). She finished with an all-around score of 36.35.
Stonington (9-3, 2-1 ECC) compiled a score of 131.9, its second-best performance of the season. Woodstock Academy posted a 133.33 and Killingly finished at 130.2.
Shay Burnside scored on vault (eighth, 8.45), bars (10th, 7.8), beam (ninth, 7.9) and floor (11th, 7.9). Her all-around score of 32.05 was good for seventh.
Mary Lord scored on vault (tied for fourth, 8.4), bars (ninth, 8.25) and beam (eighth, 8.0).
Haley Adamson finished 13th on bars (7.45), tied for 16th on beam (7.2) and 12th on floor (7.85). Adamson was 17th on vault (7.8) for an all-around of 30.3.
Maizy Alu also contributed with a ninth on vault (8.2) and 10th on floor (8.05). She finished with an all-around score of 29.25. Kyleigh Hubbard tied for 16th on beam (7.2).
Stonington next hosts NFA on Monday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
