EAST LYME — Lydia Laskey won the bars and the beam to finish second in all-around as Stonington High topped Old Lyme, 127.6-106.45 in an gymnastics meet Friday at ABC Gymnastics.
Laskey had an 8.5 on bars and a 9.15 on beam to take first in both events. She also finished second on floor (9.0) and third on vault for an all-around score of 35.3.
Mary Lord was fourth in all-around with a 32.0 after finishing fifth on vault (8.15), third on bars (7.3), third on beam (8.85) and fourth on floor (7.7).
Shay Burnside was fifth in all-around with a 30.35 after placing fourth on vault (8.35), seventh on bars (6.7), fifth on beam (8.2) and eighth on floor (7.1).
Kaelyn Bevinginton was sixth in all-around with a 29.60 after finishing eighth on vault (7.6), sixth on bars (6.8), seventh on beam (7.6) and fifth on floor (7.6).
Melina Torruella also contributed to the Stonington team score with a seventh on vault (7.85) as did Kyleigh Hubbard on floor (7.2).
Stonington is 5-9.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.