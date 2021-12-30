DEEP RIVER — Lydia Laskey finished fifth in all-around and second on beam as the Stonington High gymnastics team opened the season with a score of 120.9 in a quad meet Thursday at Flip Flop Gymnastics.
Mercy posted a score of 128.8 followed by Valley Regional (128.5) and the Haddam-Killingworth/Morgan/Westbrook co-op (90.75).
Laskey had an all-around score of 32.6 with an 8.1 on beam. She was also sixth on vault (8.2), fourth on bars (8.1) and seventh on floor (8.2).
Mary Lord was eighth in all-around with a 31.1. She was ninth on vault (8.0), 12th on bars (7.2), third on beam (7.9) and eighth on floor (8.0).
Shay Burnside placed 14th in all-around with a 28.9. She was tied for 15th on vault (7.4), 15th on bars (6.0), sixth on beam (7.7) and 10th on floor (7.8).
Kaelyn Bevinginton contributed to the Stonington team score with a 16th on bars (5.8), 13th on beam (7.0) and ninth on floor (7.9).
Melina Torruella added a 13th on vault (7.6).
Stonington next hosts Westerly on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.