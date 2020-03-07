NEW MILFORD, Conn. — Stonington High's Hanna Laskey qualified for the New England championship after a sixth-place finish in the vault at the State Open gymnastics meet Saturday.
Laskey posted a score of 9.075. The top six finishers in each event qualified for the New Englands, which will take place on Saturday at Fairfield-Warde High in Fairfield, Connecticut.
Laskey was eighth on floor (8.875) and tied for 19th on bars (8.45).
Stonington was one of only four teams to qualify for the Open event. The Bears finished fourth with a score of 132.175. Southington was first with 136.625.
Lydia Laskey tied for 11th on beam (8.6), tied for 14th on floor (8.65) and was 16th on vault (8.725).
Katya Torruella placed 16th on floor (8.575), tied for 23rd on bars (8.25) and 27th on beam (7.75).
Lila Rich was 21st on beam (8.1), 23rd on vault (8.325) and 28th on floor (8.0).
Desiree Zaharie placed 24th on beam (7.95), tied for 26th on vault (8.2) and 32nd on bars (7.2).
Ruth Greene also contributed to the Stonington team score placing 31st on bars (7.45).
— Keith Kimberlin
