MILFORD, Conn. — Stonington High's Lydia Laskey posted an all-around score of 35.15 and the Bears placed third in the Class S gymnastics state championships at Jonathan Law High on Saturday.
Stonington finished with a team score of 130.325. Daniel Hand was first among the eight teams at 143.075 followed by Oxford (131.75).
Stonington finished second on the beam with a team score of 33.35 and was third on floor at 32.90.
Laskey had scores of 8.25 on vault, 8.55 on bars, 9.35 on beam and 9.0 on floor.
Mary Lord finished with an all-around score of 32.55, with an 8.625 on vault, 7.4 on bars, 8.475 on beam and 8.05 on floor.
Shay Burnside had an all-around score of 31.35, with an 8.525 on vault, 7.3 on bars, 7.675 on beam and 7.85 on floor.
Maizy Alu scored for Stonington on vault (8.375) and bars (7.05). Haley Adams scored on floor (8.0), as did Kyleigh Hubbard on beam (7.85).
— Keith Kimberlin
