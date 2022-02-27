MILFORD — Stonington High placed fifth in the Class S state gymnastics meet on Saturday at Jonathan Law High.
Stonington's top event was the beam where it placed fourth as a team with a score of 31.85. Those contributing to the score were Mary Lord (8.4), Lydia Laskey (8.0), Shay Burnside (8.0) and Kyleigh Hubbard (7.45).
Stonington was sixth on the uneven bars at 28.35. Laskey (8.35), Lord (7.3), Burnside (6.45) and Hubbard (6.25) scored.
The Bears were eighth on vault as Laskey (8.425), Lord (8.225), Burnside (8.075) and Melina Tourreulla (8.025) scored.
Stonington was seventh on floor with a score of 31.85. Laskey (9.3), Lord (7.65), Burnside (7.45) and Kaelyn Bevington (7.45) scored.
Daniel Hand won the event with a score of 140.45 and St. Joseph's was second (133.15).
— Keith Kimberlin
