STONINGTON — Lydia Laskey placed second in the floor exercise and was third in the all-around, but Stonington High lost to Ellington/Tolland, 141.75-132.6, in a nonleague gymnastics meet Monday.
Laskey scored a 9.2 on floor and a 35.2 in the all-around. She tied for ninth on vault (8.0), was fourth on bars (8.5) and third on beam (9.5) for the Bears (11-7).
Mary Lord was seventh in the all-around (33.15). She tied for third on vault (8.3), was eighth on bars (8.0), fourth on beam (8.8) and ninth on floor (8.05).
Shay Burnside placed seventh in the all-around (32.4). She tied for third on vault (8.3), was 10th on bars (7.5), sixth on beam (8.8) and eighth on floor (8.10).
Maizy Alu finished ninth in the all-around (31.2). She tied for ninth on vault (8.0), was 11th on bars (7.25), ninth on beam (8.05) and tied for 11th on floor (7.9).
Haley Adamson added a top-10 finish for Stonington, taking seventh on the beam (8.4).
Stonington next competes in the Class S state championships at Jonathan Law on Saturday at a time to be determined.
— Ken Sorensen
