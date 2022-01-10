HOPKINTON — Chariho High's Bella Santos and Randi Swenson both posted state qualifying scores in a gymnastics meet at South County Movement Center on Saturday.
Santos posted qualifying scores of 8.4 on vault, 8.2 on beam and 8.6 on floor.
Swenson had qualifying scores on bars (8.4) and floor (8.45). Swenson also contributed to Chariho's team score of 123.80 with a 7.85 on beam.
Chariho (1-3) lost to Cranston West, 127.4-123.8.
Brooklyn Vacca scored in three events, with a 7.9 on vault, 7.25 on bars and 8.15 on floor.
Caitlin Curran scored on vault (7.7), beam (7.2) and floor (7.65).
Lauren Hubertus scored on vault (8.2) and bars (6.6). Lilah Jennings scored on bars (5.25) and beam (7.35).
Chariho next competes on Sunday at Dream Big Gymnastics in Cranston at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
