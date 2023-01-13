HOPKINTON — Lorelai Sacco finished with an all-around score of 30.3 as the Westerly High gymnastics team defeated West Warwick, 114.55-109.25, on Thursday at the South County Movement Center.
Sacco had an 8.35 on vault, 6.9 on bars, 6.75 on beam and 8.3 on floor.
Kailyn Winn had an all-around score of 28.65. She posted an 8.25 on vault, 6.75 on bars, 6.5 on beam and 7.15 on floor.
Ava Ullrich finished with an all-around scoring of 28.05, with an 8.25 on vault, 5.6 on bars, 6.4 on beam and 7.85 on floor.
Katie Luzzi also contributed to the Westerly team score with a 5.65 on bars, 6.5 on beam and 7.35 on floor. She also had a 7.7 on vault and finished with a 27.2 all-around score.
Reagan Holdredge contributed a 8.0 on vault to the team score.
— Keith Kimberlin
