MIDDLETOWN — Lorelai Sacco posted an all-around score of 32.4 and Westerly High's gymnastics team earned a pair of Division II wins at the Newport County YMCA on Sunday.
Sacco finished with an 8.3 on vault, 7.9 on bars, 8.0 on beam and 8.2 on floor.
Westerly finished with a team score of 120.55. Portsmouth had 134.55, West Warwick 111.65 and Rogers 96.95.
Katie Luzzi had an all-around score of 29.45 with an 8.2 on vault, 6.7 on bars, 7.15 on beam and 7.4 on floor.
Ava Ullrich contributed to the Westerly team score with a 6.6 on bars, 6.9 on beam and 7.5 on floor.
Kailyn Winn scored on vault (8.2) and bars (7.1). Des Benware scored on vault (8.4), beam (6.75) and floor (7.25).
— Keith Kimberlin
