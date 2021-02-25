STONINGTON — Stonington High's Lila Rich posted an all-around score of 33.95 in a solo gymnastics meet Thursday night.
Meets with opponents are allowed by the CIAC this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Stonington finished with a team score of 133.45.
Rich posted the top score on vault with an 8.5 and floor (8.75). Her others scores were bars (8.15) and beam (8.55).
Katya Torruella was second in all-round with a 33.35. She was first on beam (9.0). Her other scores were vault (8.0), bars (7.75) and floor (8.6).
Hanna Laskey posted the third-best all-around score at 32.55. She finished first in bars (8.6) and her other scores were vault (8.2), beam (7.35) and floor (8.4).
Desiree Zaharie had an all-round score of 32.0 with scores of vault (8.05), bars (7.5), beam (8.3) and floor (8.15).
Ruth Greene finished with an all-around score of 31.55 with scores of vault (8.25), bars (7.9), beam (7.4) and floor (8.0).
Lydia Laskey also contributed to the Stonington team score with an 8.3 on beam.
Stonington next hosts East Lyme/Waterford/Norwich Tech on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
