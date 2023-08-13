WESTERLY — Each time 13-year old Kylie Nachin finished her individual events at the YMCA National Gymnastics championships, her coach Donna Gillis made it a point not to tell her how she was doing.
“I told her that she needed to focus on doing her best and having a good time,” Gillis said in a phone conversation last week. “She already had accomplished so much in just being able to compete at nationals. I wanted her to enjoy the entire experience.”
Well, Gillis knew that Nachin was doing very well.
How well you ask?
Nachin, who will be a freshman this year at Stonington High School, walked away with a national championship with an all-around score of 37.250 to win the gold medal at the Duke Energy Convention Center on June 25 in the YMCA Excel Gold level.
“It was very exciting to be able to travel with some of my teammates, my mom and coach to be able to compete against so many gymnasts,” Nachin said. “It was really a great ending to the season.”
Nachin, who started doing gymnastics since she was three years old, recorded three consecutive scores of 9.550 at the national meet on the vault, floor exercise and uneven bars. Her overall score of 37.250 was a few points higher than her all-around mark at the Regional meet (37.175) held in May at Glastonbury (Conn.) High School.
What is it about Nachin that stands out?
“Kylie has a great attitude and work ethic and absolutely loves the sport,” Gillis said. “She’s determined whatever the challenge is and she’ll push herself.
“And that’s something that as a gymnast you will have or not have. It’s a sport where you need to be determined.”
Gillis, the gymnastics coordinator at the Ocean Community YMCA, moved to the Northeast from South Carolina - where she coached boys teams at the USA Gymnastics level.
When she was initially hired Gillis was not expecting to have a team.
After a period of time, as interest grew and the program developed - several people approached her asking if there was going to be a team.
“I told them, I’d see what I could do,” Gillis said.
Tryouts started last October as slowly things opened up after the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, Gillis said around 30 to 35 came out with 22 making the team, which practiced three days per week.
Those who didn’t make the team became part of the pre-team.
And as their skills advanced, they moved up and some were able to compete at a few of the local dual meets and invitationals.
By the end of the season there were 53 team members.
Gillis said that when things started, she asked the team members two questions ... ‘Why do you compete and why do you want to be part of the team?’
Kylie had a very direct answer.
“She said that she wanted to win,” Gillis said. “She didn’t want to be second.”
There were 30 team members that qualified for the national meet out of the regional competition. And with things being very costly, three members made the journey to Cincinnati, Nachin along with 12-year olds Alexis Tibbets and Christina Ebert.
Tibbets and Ebert, who both never competed until this year - received medals in the Bronze Division. Tibbets placed fifth on the beam while Ebert was fifth on the floor exercise and sixth in the All-Around.
There were 217 gymnasts at the Bronze level.
At the gold level, Nachin competed against 247 other 13-year old competitors from across all nine regions of the United States.
Rhode Island is part of Region 6 that includes New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Virginia.
As the national competition approached, Nachin, Tibbets and Ebert asked Gillis if she could train them like she does with the boys.
“I told them, ‘You won’t like me, but I can,’” Gillis said.
Some of that training - for two weeks - involved weights. It also involved having to do 25 skills/routines in a row without falling. If you have a mistake or miss step, you start back at 1.
She also let them have more time to practice working with those at other levels.
Practices normally were three days per week for a total of around 7 hours per week.
For Gillis, this was the first time she had coached a girls team and had coached at the YMCA level. Her prior experiences when she was in South Carolina with boys teams were at the USA Gymnastics level.
She said there was a period of adjustment. It took some time, but eventually that adjustment period worked its way out.
One of the things about the YMCA Excel level programs is that it allows kids to have time and space to take part in other activities.
“It’s designed so they can have experiences with other sports and other interests,” Gillis said. “The ‘Y’ is a family organization. Yes, you’re competing, but we need to look out for the overall athlete.”
Information for tryouts is in the Ocean Community YMCA’s program guide. When you sign up, worksheets are given out showing what is needed to do for each level.
Things have come full circle for Gillis.
When she was growing up, she competed at the YMCA in New London, Conn., and also competed at New London High School.
And working through those initial adjustments coaching girls has grown on Gillis.
“You can tell how much they like being part of the team,” Gillis said. “And to see the improvements they make is very rewarding. I’m here for the best interest of the gymnasts, no matter what their age. The overall experience teaches you character, determination and perseverance.
“What’s most important is education. That’s the No.1 thing.”
Gillis also had several team coaches over the course of the competitive season, including Jess Lambert, Makayla Collette and Melissa Richards.
For Nachin, she can’t wait to get things started all over again after all of the successes over the last few months.
“My coach worked so hard and put so much time into this season,” Nachin said. “Finding out I won the national title was just the icing on the cake.
“Now I can’t wait to start practicing and get ready for next season!
