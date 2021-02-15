NORWICH — Stonington High's Hanna Laskey won two events and finished first in all-around in a gymnastics meet with Norwich Free Academy on Monday.
Laskey was first on bars (8.35) and floor (8.6). She placed second on beam (8.15) and was third on vault (8.35), finishing with an all-around score of 33.45.
Stonington finished with a score of 130, while NFA posted a 112.7.
Lila Rich was third in all-around (32.7). She was second on vault (8.4), third on bars (7.8), fourth on beam (8.1) and fourth on floor (8.4).
Katya Torruella was fourth in all-around (31.75). She was seventh on vault (8.15), fourth on bars (7.55), seventh on beam (7.6) and third on floor (8.45).
Ruth Greene was sixth in all-around (30.75) and contributed to the team score with a sixth on beam (7.8).
Desiree Zaharie was seventh in all-around (30.45). She was fourth on vault (8.3) and fifth on floor (8.35).
Lydia Laskey was fifth on bars (7.4) and beam (7.85).
— Keith Kimberlin
