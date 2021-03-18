STONINGTON — Stonington High's Lydia Laskey posted the top score on beam and finished first in all-around during a high school gymnastics meet with NFA on Thursday night.
Stonington finished with a score of 134.6, its second best performance of the season. NFA tailed 129.65.
Stonington's best showing this season was a 135.35 in a solo meet on March 10.
Laseky won the beam with a score of 9.1 and tied for first in the floor with her sister, Hanna. They both finished with a score of 8.75.
Lydia Laskey finished first in all-around with a 34.25. She was third on bars (8.05) and fourth on vault (8.35).
Hanna Laskey was second in all-around at 33.8. In addition to tying for first in the floor, she also won the bars (8.65). She finished fifth in vault (8.25) and fifth on beam (8.15).
Desiree Zaharie finished fourth in all-around with a score of 32.85.
Zaharie placed second in vault (8.6), sixth on bars (7.7), second on beam (8.5) and ninth on floor (8.05).
Katya Torruella finished fifth in all-around at 32.75. Torruella finished seventh in vault (8.2), fourth on bars (8.0), eighth on beam (7.85) and third on floor (8.7).
Lila Rich won the vault (8.65) and was seventh in all-around with a score of 32.4.
Rich finished ninth on bars (7.35), seventh on beam (7.9), fifth on floor (8.5).
Stonington next competes on Saturday at East Lyme and closes the season on Wednesday in a solo meet on 5 p.m. The home meet will be Senior Night.
— Keith Kimberlin
