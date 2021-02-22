SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Westerly High's Katie Luzzi and Kailyn Winn each posted the top team score in two events for the Bulldogs in a Feb. 14 gymnastics meet at New Generations Gymnastics Academy.
Luzzi finished with a score of 7.45 on floor and 7.4 beam. Kailyn Winn had the top score on bars (6.6) and on vault (8.4).
Westerly's team score was not submitted.
Others who scored in the top four on floor were Winn and Jaidan Chiaradio. Westerly only had three competitors on floor due to an injury.
Others who contributed on beam were Winn, Audrey Walker and Chiaradio. Other top scores on bars were by Luzzi, Walker and Chiaradio. Other top scores on vault were by Luzzi, Walker and Reagan Holdredge.
On Feb. 13, Winn posted the top team scores on beam (6.9), bars (6.6) and vault (8.4). Luzzi had the top score on floor (7.65).
The Westerly team score was not submitted.
Others who contributed on floor were Winn, Holdredge and Chiaradio.
Others who contributed on beam, bars and vault were Luzzi, Chiaradio and Turano. Ellianna DePerry also posted the same final contributing score on vault, and so did Holdredge on bars.
— Keith Kimberlin
