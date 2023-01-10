STONINGTON — Lydia Laskey finished first in two events and second in another as Stonington High earned a pair of gymnastics wins Monday night.
Laskey was first in bars (8.5) and floor (9.3) and second on beam (9.3). She was sixth on vault (8.1) and finished with the top all-around score of the night at 35.20.
Stonington posted a team score of 132.5 followed by Old Lyme (116.56) and East Lyme/Waterford (102.7).
Mary Lord was third in all-around with a 33.10. She finished first in vault (8.4), third on bars (8.1), fifth on beam (8.2) and third on floor (8.4) for the Bears.
Shay Burnside was fifth in all-around with a 32.55. She tied for second on vault (8.3), fifth on bars (7.5), fourth on beam (8.3) and second on floor (8.45).
Kaelyn Bevington contributed to the Stonington team score by tying for second on vault (8.3), placing sixth on bars (7.3) and seventh on floor (8.0).
Maizy Alu scored with a seventh-place showing on beam (8.0).
Stonington (5-1, 1-0 ECC) next travels to Polson Middle in Madison, Connecticut, for a meet with Daniel Hand and South Windsor.
— Keith Kimberlin
