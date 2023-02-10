NORTH FRANKLIN, Conn. — Stonington High's Lydia Laskey finished first in two events, but the Bears dropped a close ECC gymnastics meet with NFA, 133.15-132.7, on Friday night at Thames Valley Gymnastics.
Laskey was first on bars (8.8) and floor (9.3). She finished fourth on vault (8.4) and fifth on beam (8.1) for an all-around score of 34.60, second in the competition.
Mary Lord was sixth in all-around at 33.05. She was third on vault (8.45), fifth on bars (8.15), eighth on beam (7.9) and third on floor (8.55).
Shay Burnside finished seventh in all-around (32.70). She was second on vault (8.5), eighth on bars (7.7), sixth on beam (8.05) and fourth on floor (8.45).
Maizy Alu scored on vault (seventh, 8.25), bars (seventh, 7.75) and beam (seventh, 8.0). Alu was eighth in all-around (32.25).
Haley Adamson scored on floor (sixth, 8.35).
Stonington (11-6, 2-4 ECC) next competes in the ECC championship meet on Sunday at Thames Valley Gymnastics at 1 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
