STONINGTON — Lydia Laskey won three events and finished first in all-around, and Stonington High posted its second-highest team score of the season in a nonleague gymnastics meet against Glastonbury on Monday.
The Bears totaled 133.4, while Glastonbury finished with a 128.8.
Laskey was first in bars (8.6), beam (9.35) and floor (9.45), took second in the vault (8.5), and scored a meet-best 35.9 in all-around.
Mary Lord was first on vault (8.6), eighth on bars (7.6), third on beam (8.5) and second on floor (8.33). She scored 33.0 all-around, which was good for third.
Maizy Alu placed third on vault (8.4), seventh on bars (7.7), fifth on beam (8.2) and tied for third on floor (8.2). She finished fourth all-around with a 32.5.
Shay Burnside was sixth on bars (8.2), 10th on bars (7.4), sixth on beam (8.1) and tied for third on floor (8.2). She was fifth all-around with a 31.9.
Kyleigh Hubbard also scored for the Bears, placing fourth (7.5) in the bars.
Stonington, which was coming off its best score of the year, a 133.65 against NFA, last Tuesday, visits NFA on Friday. The start time is 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
