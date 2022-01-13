STONINGTON — Stonington High's Lydia Laskey finished first in all four events as the Bears topped Westerly High, 129.55-112.05, in a gymnastics meet Thursday night.
Lasked tied for first in vault with a 8.25 and had an 8.2 on bars, 9.1 on beam and 9.05 on floor. She had the top all-around score of 34.6.
Stonington's team score was its best of the season.
Stonington's Mary Lord was second in all-around at 32.4. She had scores of vault (tied for third, 8.2,), bars (second, 7.6), beam (second, 8.2) and floor (second, 8.4).
Shay Burnside was third in all-around at 31.0. She finished tied for third in vault (8.2), fifth on bars (6.55), tied for third on beam (8.15) and tied for second on floor (8.4).
Kaelyn Bevinginton was fourth in all-around (29.7). Her scores were vault (fifth, 8.0), bars (fifth, 6.55), beam (seventh, 6.8) and floor (fourth, 8.35).
Haley Adamson contributed to the Stonington team score with a fourth on bars (6.75) and third on beam (8.15).
Westerly's Ava Ulrich tied for first in vault (8.25), seventh in bars (6.2), ninth on beam (6.4) and sixth on floor (7.7). Ulrich was seventh in all-around (28.55).
Kailyn Winn was sixth in all-around at 29.25. She was seventh on vault (7.8), third on bars (6.8), fifth on beam (7.6) and 10th on floor (7.05).
Keagan Holdredge scored on vault (ninth, 7.5) and floor (ninth, 7.4). Katie Luzzi scored on vault (7.5), bars (5.8) and floor (7.45).
Audrey Walker finished ninth in bars (5.6) and sixth on beam (7.2). Naliyah Sampson was 10th on beam (5.8).
— Keith Kimberlin
