EAST LYME — Lydia Laskey won two events and finished first in all-around, but Stonington High lost to East Lyme, 131.35-129.55, in an ECC gymnastics meet Wednesday night at Thames Valley Gymnastics.
Laskey won the beam (8.9) and the floor (9.2) and took second on the bars (8.2) and fourth on the floor (8.15) to post an all-around score of 34.45.
Mary Lord was fourth in all-around with a 32.60. She placed first on vault (8.35), fifth on bars (7.7), fourth on beam (8.35) and sixth on floor (8.2).
Shay Burnside was sixth in all-around with a 31.5 after taking second on vault (8.3), ninth on bars (7.0), fifth on beam (8.1) and eighth on floor (7.95).
Kaelyn Bevinginton contributed to the Stonington team score with an eighth on bars (7.25) and a sixth on floor (8.2). She was eighth in all-around (30.0).
Melina Torrruella contributed a sixth on vault (8.0), and Kyleigh Hubbard had an eighth on beam (7.7). Hubbard was ninth in all-around (29.85).
Stonington (4-9, 1-5) next competes in the ECC championships at Thames Valley Tech on Saturday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.