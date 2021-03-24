STONINGTON — Hannah Laskey posted the top score in two events as Stonington High had its best team score of the season at 138.2 in a solo meet Wednesday night.
Laskey was first in the bars (8.9) and beam (8.85). She also had the top all-around score of 34.9. She finished with an 8.3 in vault and an 8.85 on floor.
Lydia Laskey was second in all-around with 34.6. She had an 8.3 on vault, 8.6 on bars, 8.8 on beam and 8.9 on floor.
Lila Rich was first in vault (8.6) and finished with an all-around score of 34.45. Rich posted an 8.2 on bars, 8.8 on beam and 8.75 on floor.
Katya Torruella had an all-around score of 34.15 finishing first in floor (9.0). She also finished with an 8.35 on vault, 8.05 on bars and 8.75 on beam.
Desiree Zaharie also contributed to the team score with an 8.5 on vault.
It was the final meet of the season for the Bears.
— Keith Kimberlin
