Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.