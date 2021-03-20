NORWICH — Lydia Laskey posted the top all-around score of the day with a 33.75 as Stonington High topped NFA, 133.3-127.95, in an ECC gymnastics meet Saturday.
Laskey was second in floor (8.25), tied for third on vault (8.5), second on bars (8.4) and fourth on beam (8.6).
Hanna Laskey won bars (8.45) and was fourth in all-around (32.45). She was also tied for third on vault (8.5), sixth on beam (8.4) and fourth on floor (8.0).
Lila Rich won beam (9.2) and was second on vault (8.55). She also finished 11th on bars (6.75) and fifth on floor (7.9). She finished with an all-around score of 32.4, good for fifth.
Katya Torruella placed third in all-around with a 33.1. She was sixth on vault (8.45), fourth on bars (7.7), sixth on beam (8.4) and third on floor (8.15).
Desiree Zaharie contribued to the Stonington team score tying for third on vault (8.5). Ruth Greene also contributed a 7.4 on bars, good for sixth.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.