STONINGTON — Stonington High's Lydia Laskey finished first in three events and all-around as Stonington High beat Westerly, 126.6-115.3, in a gymnastics meet Wednesday night.
Laskey was first in bars (8.2), beam (9.2), floor (8.75) and tied for fifth on vault (8.2). She finished with an all-around score of 34.35
Shay Burnside was second in all-around with a 31.3. She tied for fifth on vault (8.2), second on bars (7.6), third on beam (7.7) and second on floor (7.8).
Mary Lord was third in all-around with a 31.0. She was first on vault (8.4), sixth on bars (7.0), second on beam (8.3) and sixth on floor (7.3).
Maizy Alu also contributed to the team score tying for second on vault (8.3) and placed fifth on bars (7.15). Fiona Fulton tied for fourth on beam (7.5) and Delaney Driscoll was seventh on floor (7.0).
For Westerly, Ava Ullrich was fourth in all-around with a 30.0. Ullrich tied for fifth on vault (8.2), placed eighth in bars (6.7), sixth on beam (7.4) and fourth on floor (7.7).
Lorelai Sacco tied for sixth in all-around with teammate Kailyn Winn at 29.0
Sacco tied for second on vault (8.3), placed fourth on bars (7.4) and fifth on floor (7.4). Winn tied for fifth on vault (8.2), placed sixth on bars (7.0), fourth on beam (7.5) and 10th on floor (6.3).
Audrey Walker contributed to the team score in bars (10th. 5.7) and beam (11th, 6.5).
Kate Luzzi was 11th on vault (7.8), Chloe Turano 12th on beam (6.4) and Jaidan Chiaradio eighth on floor (6.8).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.