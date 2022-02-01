KILLINGLY — Lydia Laskey finished third in all-around, but the Stonington High gymnastics team lost a pair of decisions in an ECC meet Monday at Deary Gymnastics.
Laskey posted an all-around score of 34.30 after finishing sixth on vault (8.25), fourth on bars (8.15), third on beam (8.7) and third on floor (9.2).
Woodstock Academy finished with a score of 136.35 followed by Killingly, 124.6, and Stonington, 122.55.
Mary Lord was sixth in all-around at 31.50 after placing fifth on vault (8.3), sixth on bars (7.3), ninth on beam (7.9) and ninth on floor (8.0).
Kaelyn Bevinginton was 10th in all-around with a 28.6 after placing 15th on vault (7.75), 13th on bars (6.0), eighth on beam (7.25) and 12th on floor (7.6).
Shay Burnside was 11th in all-around at 27.65 after placing 14th on vault (7.8), 14th on bars (5.65), 13th on beam (6.55) and 11th on floor (7.65).
Others who contributed to the Stonington team score were Melina Torruella (13th, vault, 7.85), Haley Adamson (10th, floor, 7.9) and Kyleigh Hubbard (12th, beam, 6.65).
Stonington is 4-5, 1-2 ECC. The Bears next compete on Thursday at Daniel Hand at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.