NORTH FRANKLIN, Conn. — Stonington High's Lydia Laskey finished fourth in all-around during the ECC gymnastics championship on Sunday at Thames Valley Gymnastics.
Laskey finished with a score of 35.2 after a third-place finished on vault (8.65), fourth on bars (8.5), fifth on beam (8.85) and fourth on floor (9.2).
Stonington finished fourth in the team standings with a score of 131.3 points. Woodstock was first with 136.05 and NFA was second with 134.3.
Stonington's Mary Lord had an all-around score of 32.10 after tying for fifth on vault (8.5). She also posted a 7.0 on bars, 8.3 on beam and 8.3 on floor.
Shay Burnside had all-around score of 31.85 as she placed fourth on vault (8.6). She also had a 7.1 on bars, 8.15 on beam and 8.0 on floor.
Maizy Alu contributed to the team score with an 8.5 on vault (tied for fifth), 7.4 on bars and 8.1 on beam.
Haley Adamson (8.15, beam) and Kyleigh Hubbard (7.0, bars) also contributed to the Stonington team score.
Woodstock's' Olivia Aleman posted the top all-around score of the day at 37.4 and Ellen Periera was second with a 37.0.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.