STONINGTON — Lydia Laskey and Mary Lord scored in all four events as Stonington High beat Old Lyme, 127.7-109.9, in a nonleague gymnastics meet Monday.
Laskey was first in vault (8.4), second in bars (8.3), fourth on beam (8.0) and second on floor (9.1). She finished second in all-around with a 33.8.
Lord placed second on vault (8.25), third on bars (8.0), first on beam (8.6) and third on floor (8.4). She was third in all-around with a 33.25.
Kaelyn Bevinginton scored on vault (third, 8.1) and floor (fifth, 8.2). She was sixth in all-around (29.1).
Melina Torruella scored on vault (sixth, 8.0), beam (eighth, 6.5) and fourth (fourth, 8.3).
Shay Burnside contributed an 8.2 on floor, good for fifth. She was fifth in all-around (30.75).
Haley Adamason (bars, eighth, 6.65) and Kyleigh Hubbard (bars, seventh, 6.7) also scored for the Bears.
Stonington next travels to NFA on Saturday for a 6 p.m. meet.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.